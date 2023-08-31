Telecom Italia S.p.A. - PRF PERPETUAL EUR 0.55 (TIAJF) Price Target Increased by 15.62% to 0.35

The average one-year price target for Telecom Italia S.p.A. - PRF PERPETUAL EUR 0.55 (OTC:TIAJF) has been revised to 0.35 / share. This is an increase of 15.62% from the prior estimate of 0.30 dated February 8, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.16 to a high of 0.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.45% from the latest reported closing price of 0.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telecom Italia S.p.A. - PRF PERPETUAL EUR 0.55. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIAJF is 0.25%, an increase of 5.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.39% to 427,246K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 81,705K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,629K shares, representing an increase of 94.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIAJF by 63.27% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 47,445K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,711K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIAJF by 17.41% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 43,695K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,831K shares, representing an increase of 11.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIAJF by 17.36% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 26,088K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,074K shares, representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIAJF by 18.41% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 17,277K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,335K shares, representing a decrease of 17.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIAJF by 13.94% over the last quarter.

