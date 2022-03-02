Telecom Italia reports record loss, plans to split into two

Updates with business plan

MILAN, March 2 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI, the subject of a 10.8 billion euro ($12 billion) takeover approach from U.S. fund KKR KKR.N, said on Wednesday it planned to split into two business under a standalone plan developed by its new chief executive.

The company also said an assessment by its advisors on KKR's approach would be finalised shortly and the board would then decide on it.

New Chief Executive Pietro Labriola is proposing to split the company between network and services operations in his plan to unlock value.

TIM, Italy's biggest telecoms group, also plunged to a net loss of 8.7 billion euros ($9.7 billion) in 2021 after a 4.1 billion euro impairment of domestic goodwill and a 3.8 billion euro write off of a tax benefit, it said on Wednesday.

Under pressure for years from stiff competition in its core domestic market, TIM also said it would not pay dividends. ($1 = 0.8991 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Keith Weir)

