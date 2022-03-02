KKR

Telecom Italia reports 8.7 bln euro annual loss, scraps dividend

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, March 2 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI swung to a net loss of 8.7 billion euros ($9.7 billion) in 2021 after a 4.1 billion euro impairment of domestic goodwill and a 3.8 billion euro write off of a tax benefit, Italy's biggest telecoms group said on Wednesday.

Under pressure for years from stiff competition in its core domestic market and targeted by a 10.8 billion euro KKR takeover approach from KKR KKR.N in November, TIM said it would not pay a dividend on its ordinary shares. ($1 = 0.8988 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Keith Weir)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

