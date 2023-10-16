Telecom Italia receives KKR bid for landline grid

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI has received a binding bid from U.S. fund KKR KKR.N for its main fixed access network, the company said on Monday.

The offer is valid until Nov. 8, with the possibility to extend it further until Dec. 20, TIM said.

TIM said KKR has also presented a new non-binding bid for the telecom's group submarine cable unit Sparkle, for which the U.S fund plans to submit a final bid within four to eight weeks.

A deal with KKR is the centrepiece of TIM CEO Pietro Labriola's strategy to reshape the group, burdened with 26 billion euros of net debt, as part of a government-backed plan.

TIM did not provide any details about the offer, adding its directors will review it once a preliminary analysis has been completed.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Keith Weir)

