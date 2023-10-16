News & Insights

KKR

Telecom Italia receives KKR bid for landline grid

Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

October 16, 2023 — 03:15 am EDT

Written by Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI has received a binding bid from U.S. fund KKR KKR.N for its main fixed access network, the company said on Monday.

The offer is valid until Nov. 8, with the possibility to extend it further until Dec. 20, TIM said.

TIM said KKR has also presented a new non-binding bid for the telecom's group submarine cable unit Sparkle, for which the U.S fund plans to submit a final bid within four to eight weeks.

A deal with KKR is the centrepiece of TIM CEO Pietro Labriola's strategy to reshape the group, burdened with 26 billion euros of net debt, as part of a government-backed plan.

TIM did not provide any details about the offer, adding its directors will review it once a preliminary analysis has been completed.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Keith Weir)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR
VIV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.