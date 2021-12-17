Telecom Italia reaches draft accord for former CEO Gubitosi to leave board - sources

MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia TLIT.MI has reached a draft agreement for former Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi to leave his board seat, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Gubitosi quit his CEO powers last month following investor criticism of his performance, led by top shareholder Vivendi VIV.PA, and disappointing results. However he did not step down as a director, preventing Pietro Labriola, who was named general manager and who sources said was seen as a possible CEO candidate, from joining the board.

Daily la Repubblica first reported news of the draft accord for Gubitosi's exit on its website.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Elvira Pollina; editing by Valentina Za)

