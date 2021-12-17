VIV

Telecom Italia reaches draft accord for former CEO Gubitosi to leave board - sources

Contributors
Agnieszka Flak Reuters
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

Telecom Italia has reached a draft agreement for former Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi to leave his board seat, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia TLIT.MI has reached a draft agreement for former Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi to leave his board seat, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Gubitosi quit his CEO powers last month following investor criticism of his performance, led by top shareholder Vivendi VIV.PA, and disappointing results. However he did not step down as a director, preventing Pietro Labriola, who was named general manager and who sources said was seen as a possible CEO candidate, from joining the board.

Daily la Repubblica first reported news of the draft accord for Gubitosi's exit on its website.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Elvira Pollina; editing by Valentina Za)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7754;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIV

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters