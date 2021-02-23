Telecom Italia proposes CEO Gubitosi for another term

MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM TLIT.MI said on Tuesday its outgoing board had proposed confirming CEO Luigi Gubitosi in his job for another term as it put forward a slate of nominees to appoint a new board.

Italy's biggest phone group said the list included also the company's chairman, Salvatore Rossi, as well Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine, who sits on the current board in representation of the French media giant. Vivendi is TIM's top investor with a 24% stake.

Telecom Italia's board is also proposing appointing as director Giovanni Gorno Tempini, chairman of state lender CDP, TIM second-largest investor, the company said.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Valentina Za)

