Telecom Italia mulls balance sheet clean-up, sale of INWIT stake

MILANO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Italy's former monopoly Telecom Italia TLIT.MI (TIM) is considering a balance sheet clean-up as 2021 results will be worst then expected, La Repubblica said on Wednesday.

The Italian daily said Tim is set to book new one-off provisions and asset impairments in 2021 results and will also scrap dividends on ordinary shares.

La Repubblica added the phone company was in advanced talks with investment firm Ardian to sell its stake in mobile tower group INWIT INWT.MI.

Telecom Italia declined to comment on La Repubblica report.

Ardian in Italy was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307738;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.