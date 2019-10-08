Telecom Italia looks at spin-off, IPO of data centre business -source

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Stefano Rellandini / Reuters

Italian phone group Telecom Italia is considering a possible spin-off and listing of its data centre business, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Adds source comment, company comment

ROME, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italian phone group Telecom Italia TLIT.MI is considering a possible spin-off and listing of its data centre business, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

This confirmed an earlier report from Bloomberg that the telecoms company was thinking of putting the business into a separate unit before launching an initial public offering.

"The data centre deal is an idea that could happen next year," the source said.

Telecom Italia declined to comment.

Data centres house computer systems and servers, collecting and managing the IT operations processed by the servers.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Silvia Aloisi and Jane Merriman)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters