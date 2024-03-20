Telecom Italia investor Merlyn proposes sale of Brazilian unit

Adds Vivendi link to TIM in paragraph 6, Merlyn comments on board in paragraphs 8-9

MILAN, March 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia TLIT.MI shareholder Merlyn Partners said on Wednesday the debt-laden company should sell its Brazilian unit this year as part of a radical restructuring.

The Luxembourg-based alternative investment fund, which held 0.53% of Telecom Italia (TIM) as of Tuesday, also suggested in a statement that Italy's former phone monopoly should sell off its consumer business with a target to close that deal in 2025.

Having previously challenged the plan, Merlyn now said that TIM should seek to conclude the sale of its landline grid to KKR KKR.N in a 22 billion euro ($23.9 billion) deal "as soon as possible" and hopefully by this summer.

The sale of the network grid is the centre-piece of TIM CEO Pietro Labriola's efforts to reshape the debt-laden group, but TIM shares plunged this month when he set out financial targets for the new TIM.

There was no immediate response from TIM.

The network sale has been opposed by French media group Vivendi VIV.PA which is TIM's largest shareholder and questions the viability of the residual business.

Merlyn's break-up plans are more ambitious than those of Labriola and would leave only what it called "TechCo", a tech and infrastructure company serving business and public administration.

Labriola is seeking a second term as CEO at a shareholder vote next month. Merlyn did not say whether it would oppose him but indicated it wanted to see fresh faces in the boardroom.

"We have a list of candidates to join the board with international and sector expertise," it said.

($1 = 0.9224 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by Gianluca Semeraro and Keith Weir; editing by Mark Potter)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.