News & Insights

VIV

Telecom Italia has called board meeting as directors urge to fill seat

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 24, 2023 — 03:56 am EDT

Written by Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI has called a special board meeting on May 29 as some directors have urged the company's to fill an empty seat with a candidate sponsored by top investor Vivendi VIV.PA, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Telecom Italia declined to comment.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.