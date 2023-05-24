Telecom Italia has called board meeting as directors urge to fill seat

MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI has called a special board meeting on May 29 as some directors have urged the company's to fill an empty seat with a candidate sponsored by top investor Vivendi VIV.PA, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Telecom Italia declined to comment.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

