Telecom Italia elects Alessandro Pansa to vacant board seat

June 14, 2023 — 01:38 pm EDT

ROME, June 14 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia TLIT.MI (TIM) has elected Alessandro Pansa, a former head of Italy's police force, as a non-executive director in a majority vote, filling a vacant seat on the board, the company said on Wednesday.

Pansa, currently chairman of TIM's submarine cable unit Sparkle, secured nine votes out of 14 at a board meeting on Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier in the day.

The board representative of TIM's second-biggest investor, state lender CDP, voted in favour of Pansa, a source said.

He prevailed over Luciano Carta, a former chairman of Italian defence group Leonardo, who was backed by TIM's leading investor Vivendi VIV.PA.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
