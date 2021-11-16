Telecom Italia could seek renegotiation of DAZN deal - sources

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI could seek the renegotiation of a 1 billion euro ($1.14 billion) deal with streaming service DAZN to distribute sport content after the phone group reported lower than expected results, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Telecom Italia and Dazn declined to comment. News of a potential renegotiation of the deal was first reported by Italian daily Il Messaggero.

($1 = 0.8794 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)

