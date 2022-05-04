Markets
KKR

Telecom Italia core profit down as domestic demand weakens

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Telecom Italia's (TIM) core profit fell sharply in the first quarter hit by shrinking revenues in the group's competitive domestic market, where demand for connectivity weakened after a pandemic-driven surge.

MILAN, May 4 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's TLIT.MI (TIM) core profit fell sharply in the first quarter hit by shrinking revenues in the group's competitive domestic market, where demand for connectivity weakened after a pandemic-driven surge.

TIM said domestic sales, which accounts for about 80% of group's total revenue, fell by 7.7% to 2.85 billion euros, in line with an analyst consensus provided by the company.

Organic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) after lease fell 16.3% to 1.17 in the January-March period compared with the same period the year before, also broadly in line with analyst expectations.

Organic EBITDA after lease -- TIM's main measure of profitability -- strips out one-off items and includes lease costs.

TIM confirmed it expected its core profit after lease to fall 'mid to high teens' this year. TIM, which posted a 2021 loss of 8.4 billion euros, has been under pressure for years in its home market.

The debt laden former phone monopoly, which last month ended talks on a takeover approach from U.S. fund KKR KKR.N, is working on an overhaul centred around a split of its services businesses from its wholesale network operations.

TIM said it would flesh out details of its reorganisation project at a Capital Market Day on July 7.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Valentina Za)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR VIV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular