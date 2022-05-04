Telecom Italia core profit down as domestic demand weakens

MILAN, May 4 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's TLIT.MI (TIM) core profit fell sharply in the first quarter hit by shrinking revenues in the group's competitive domestic market, where demand for connectivity weakened after a pandemic-driven surge.

TIM said domestic sales, which accounts for about 80% of group's total revenue, fell by 7.7% to 2.85 billion euros, in line with an analyst consensus provided by the company.

Organic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) after lease fell 16.3% to 1.17 in the January-March period compared with the same period the year before, also broadly in line with analyst expectations.

Organic EBITDA after lease -- TIM's main measure of profitability -- strips out one-off items and includes lease costs.

TIM confirmed it expected its core profit after lease to fall 'mid to high teens' this year. TIM, which posted a 2021 loss of 8.4 billion euros, has been under pressure for years in its home market.

The debt laden former phone monopoly, which last month ended talks on a takeover approach from U.S. fund KKR KKR.N, is working on an overhaul centred around a split of its services businesses from its wholesale network operations.

TIM said it would flesh out details of its reorganisation project at a Capital Market Day on July 7.

