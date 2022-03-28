Telecom Italia confirms CVC bid for stake in services arm, talks with KKR ongoing

MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Italian phone group Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI said on Monday it had received a non-binding proposal from CVC Capital Partners for a minority stake in its enterprise services arm, confirming what sources had told Reuters on Saturday.

Newly-appointed Chief Executive Pietro Labriola has unveiled plans to split TIM's service businesses from its domestic fixed network operations to unlock value and pursue M&A deals.

The services division would include cloud, internet of things (IoT), cybersecurity and connectivity services focused on large corporate clients. Sources had told Reuters the CVC approach was for a stake of up to 49% in that unit.

The TIM board will have a first look at the proposal at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

TIM added in the statement its talks with U.S. fund KKR KKR.N to assess the "attractiveness, actuality and deliverability" of its non-binding 10.8 billion euro offer for Italy's biggest phone group were ongoing.

