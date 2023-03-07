Telecom Italia committee to review CDP-Macquarie bid for grid on Friday - sources

March 07, 2023 — 04:37 am EST

Written by Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's TLIT.MI related parties committee will meet on Friday to review the joint offer submitted by Italian state investor CDP and Australian fund Macquarie MQG.AX, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

