Telecom Italia committee to review CDP-Macquarie bid for grid on Friday - sources

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's TLIT.MI related parties committee will meet on Friday to review the joint offer submitted by Italian state investor CDP and Australian fund Macquarie MQG.AX, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.