Telecom Italia chairman Rossi won't seek another mandate - source

MILAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI Chairman Salvatore Rossi will not seek another mandate at the helm of the former phone monopoly's board when his stint expires next year, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source said Rossi, a former senior official at the Bank of Italy, is expected to inform directors of his decision at a board meeting scheduled on Thursday.

Rossi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Rossi has chaired TIM's board since 2019. Top investor Vivendi has clashed with him over corporate governance issues on a number of occasions and had repeatedly sought to replace him.

