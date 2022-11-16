Telecom Italia CEO sees scope for improving 2023, 2024 financial targets

November 16, 2022 — 08:27 am EST

Written by Elvira Pollina for Reuters

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI will likely improve its financial targets for the next two years, the head of Italy's biggest phone group told top executives on Wednesday, according to a company spokesperson.

Pietro Labriola made the comments during a meeting with top executives of the former phone monopoly, according to the spokesperson.

Hit by a string of profit warnings last year, in August debt-ladenTIM trimmed its expected 2022 core profit drop.

Labriola said TIM was sticking to its 2022 targets, which will likely pave the way to an improvement of its 2023-2024 outlook.

Under current guidance, TIM is targeting a cumulated low single digit decrease of its core profit in the three years to 2024.

