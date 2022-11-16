Telecom Italia CEO sees scope for improving 2023, 2024 financial targets

Adds details, background
MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI will likely improve its financial targets for the next two years, the head of Italy's biggest phone group told top executives on Wednesday, according to a company spokesperson.
Pietro Labriola made the comments during a meeting with top executives of the former phone monopoly, according to the spokesperson.
Hit by a string of profit warnings last year, in August debt-ladenTIM trimmed its expected 2022 core profit drop.
Labriola said TIM was sticking to its 2022 targets, which will likely pave the way to an improvement of its 2023-2024 outlook.
Under current guidance, TIM is targeting a cumulated low single digit decrease of its core profit in the three years to 2024.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Agnieszka Flak)
((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.