Telecom Italia CEO says tie-up with Open Fiber to build single network makes sense

ROME, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The head of Italian phone incumbent Telecom Italia TLIT.MI said on Thursday a tie-up with smaller broadband rival Open Fiber to create a single fiber network made sense and should be pursued.

Speaking at a conference, Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi said the creation of a single network was the most efficient way to build a modern infrastructure for the country.

