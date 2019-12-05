Telecom Italia CEO says tie-up with Open Fiber to build single network makes sense

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

The head of Italian phone incumbent Telecom Italia said on Thursday a tie-up with smaller broadband rival Open Fiber to create a single fiber network made sense and should be pursued.

ROME, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The head of Italian phone incumbent Telecom Italia TLIT.MI said on Thursday a tie-up with smaller broadband rival Open Fiber to create a single fiber network made sense and should be pursued.

Speaking at a conference, Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi said the creation of a single network was the most efficient way to build a modern infrastructure for the country.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulio Piovaccari)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More