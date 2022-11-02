VIV

Telecom Italia CEO met chief of staff to Italy's PM on Wednesday - sources

ROME, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI Chief Executive Pietro Labriola has met a top aide of new right-wing Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday, two political sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Labriola met Meloni's chief of staff Gaetano Caputi at the prime minister's office in Rome, the sources said, without providing further details.

Telecom Italia declined to comment.

Meloni's party Brothers of Italy criticised Labriola's plans to revamp the battered former phone monopoly, which are centered on the sale of its wholesale fixed network operations to state lender CDP.

TIM last week extended talks with Treasury-owned Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) over a potential multi-billion offer for the landline grid of the former phone monopoly but said talks would continue on a .

