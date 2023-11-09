Telecom Italia CEO defends grid deal as top investor threatens legal challenge

ROME, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's (TIM) TLIT.MI decision to sell its prized landline grid to KKR KKR.N is a "milestone" move for the former phone monopoly and falls within the exclusive competence of the board, the head of the telecoms group said on Thursday.

The move is also in line with the group's business plan, unanimously approved in 2022, Pietro Labriola said, speaking to analysts in a post-results call.

The Chief Executive was indirectly answering criticism from top shareholder Vivendi VIV.PA which ha threatened a legal challenge to the plan to sell the grid, saying it considered the decision to proceed without a shareholder vote as "unlawful".

