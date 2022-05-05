Telecom Italia CEO confident of deal shortly on single network

Elvira Pollina Reuters
MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - The head of Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI said on Thursday he was confident of clinching a preliminary agreement to merge Italy's biggest phone group's network assets with those of rival Open Fiber within days.

"There have been some delays... but stakeholders are interested in carrying out the project, I don't see problems," CEO Pietro Labriola said during a press briefing with journalists after first quarter results.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Keith Weir)

