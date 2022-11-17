VIV

Telecom Italia CEO: single network project remains key for new govt

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 17, 2022 — 07:06 am EST

MILAN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A project to create a single unified broadband is still crucial for the new right-wing Italian government, although discussions are underway on how to reach such a goal, the head of Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Thursday.

"There are discussions underway on how to reach the goal, but the end game is the same", Pietro Labriola said during an online event.

Telecom Italia is in talks to sell its landline grid to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) as part of a plan to create a unified broadband champion with state-backed rival Open Fiber.

