Telecom Italia bonds hammered as KKR move fails to soothe debt worries

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia bond prices fell sharply on Monday as a takeover approach by U.S. fund KKR failed to soothe investor worries over the Italian group's debt mountain following a S&P downgrade last week.

Yields on the company's bonds due 2024, 2027, 2033, 2055 bonds, which move inversely with prices, were last up between 20 and 50 basis points on the day, hitting their highest levels in over a year. IT193525636=, IT169821852=, IT016110051=, IT021496596=

The cost of insuring exposure to the company's debt also surged, with Telecom Italia's five-year credit default swaps surging over 50 bps to 254 bps, the highest since May 2020. TLIT5YEUAM=MG

Although details of KKR's plans were not clear, traders said the spike in yields reflected concerns that any successful takeover would be financed with extra debt, or possibly leave the indebted Italian group stripped of its valuable network.

S&P on Friday cut Telecom Italia's debt, citing shrinking revenue and profits driving higher a key measure of the group's debt burden.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)

