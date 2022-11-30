VIV

Telecom Italia board picks director to fill vacant seat

Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

November 30, 2022 — 02:49 pm EST

Written by Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's (TIM) TLIT.MI directors have picked Giulio Gallazzi to fill a vacant seat on the former phone monopoly's board, the company said on Wednesday, confirming what sources had told Reuters.

Gallazzi also sits as an independent director on the board of Italian broadcaster MediaforEurope MFEA.MIMFEB.MI, of which Telecom Italia's top shareholder Vivendi VIV.PA is also an investor.

Telecom Italia added that it has kicked off the process to select a director to replace Vivendi's representative Frank Cadoret, who quit TIM's board this month. The next board meeting is scheduled on Dec. 15.

A potential candidate for the role is Italy's telecoms lobby head Massimo Sarmi, whose appointment is favoured by Vivendi.

