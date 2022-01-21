Telecom Italia board names veteran manager Labriola as CEO - sources

MILAN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI has appointed General Manager Pietro Labriola as CEO, two sources close to the matter said on Friday, as the former phone monopoly weighs a response to a takeover approach by U.S. private equity investor KKR KKR.N.

The board has unanimously approved the appointment of Labriola, the sources added.

Labriola, a veteran TIM executive who has run TIM's Brazilian operations for the last three years, was promoted to general manager in November, when former CEO Luigi Gubitosi stepped down following a string of profit warnings.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

