Telecom Italia agrees to buy two BT business units in Italy

MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI signed a preliminary agreement with BT BT.L to buy two of the British telecoms group's business units in Italy, a joint statement said on Thursday.

It added that the two units serve Italy's public administration and small and medium businesses, and had revenues of approximately 90 million euros ($109 million) in the fiscal year ending in March.

($1 = 0.8261 euros)

