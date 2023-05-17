News & Insights

Telecom group Iliad's sales rise 13% as number of subscribers grows

Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

May 17, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Augustin Turpin for Reuters ->

May 17 (Reuters) - French telecom group Iliad reported a 13% rise in quarterly like-for-like sales on Wednesday as subscriber numbers grew in France, Italy and Poland, the three countries it is active in.

The company, which billionaire Xavier Niel took private two years ago, posted consolidated revenue of 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) for the first quarter, up from 1.9 billion euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

