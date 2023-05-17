Telecom group Iliad's sales rise 13% as number of subscribers grows

May 17 (Reuters) - French telecom group Iliad reported a 13% rise in quarterly like-for-like sales on Wednesday as subscriber numbers grew in France, Italy and Poland, the three countries it is active in.

The company, which billionaire Xavier Niel took private two years ago, posted consolidated revenue of 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) for the first quarter, up from 1.9 billion euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Augustin Turpin in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((augustin.turpin@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.