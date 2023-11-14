News & Insights

Telecom group Iliad posts higher core profit on strong sales in France and Italy

Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

November 14, 2023 — 02:14 am EST

Written by Victor Goury-Laffont for Reuters ->

Nov 14 (Reuters) - French Telecom provider Iliad on Tuesday reported a 5.1% rise in its nine-month core profit driven record sales levels in France and Italy.

The unlisted company recorded 2.55 billion euros ($2.73 billion) in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation and after leases (EBITDAal), a key metric for telecom groups, up from 2.42 billion euros in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.9348 euros)

(Reporting by Victor Goury-Laffont in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((Victor.Goury-Laffont@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.