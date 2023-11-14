Telecom group Iliad posts higher core profit on strong sales in France and Italy

Nov 14 (Reuters) - French Telecom provider Iliad on Tuesday reported a 5.1% rise in its nine-month core profit driven record sales levels in France and Italy.

The unlisted company recorded 2.55 billion euros ($2.73 billion) in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation and after leases (EBITDAal), a key metric for telecom groups, up from 2.42 billion euros in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.9348 euros)

(Reporting by Victor Goury-Laffont in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

