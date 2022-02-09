US Markets
Telecom firm Syniverse, SPAC M3 Brigade scrap $2.85 billion merger deal

Niket Nishant Reuters
Corrects to say $2.85 billion merger, not $2.85 million in first paragraph

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Telecom services firm Syniverse Technologies and special purpose acquisition company M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp MBAC.N have mutually terminated their $2.85 billion merger, the blank-check firm said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

