Telecom firm Syniverse, SPAC M3 Brigade scrap $2.85 billion merger deal
Corrects to say $2.85 billion merger, not $2.85 million in first paragraph
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Telecom services firm Syniverse Technologies and special purpose acquisition company M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp MBAC.N have mutually terminated their $2.85 billion merger, the blank-check firm said on Wednesday.
