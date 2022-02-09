US Markets
MBAC

Telecom firm Syniverse, SPAC M3-Brigade scrap $2.85 billion merger

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Telecom services firm Syniverse Technologies and special purpose acquisition company M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp MBAC.N have mutually terminated their $2.85 billion merger, the blank-check firm said on Wednesday.

M3-Brigade said that shareholder redemptions would have exceeded the level required for the deal to close, highlighting a recent trend that has deprived companies including BuzzFeed Inc BZFD.O and Virgin Orbit VORB.O of millions of dollars of cash.

A SPAC is a listed company with no business operations and seeks to merge with a private firm, taking it public in the process. As a SPAC's target company is not known at the time of its initial public offering (IPO), investors have the opportunity to redeem their shares prior to a merger at the original IPO price, typically a nominal $10 per share.

"Nobody on the MBAC team is happy to have a failed deal and rest assured that we will have alternative sources of financing in hand for our next proposed combination," said Donald Morgan III, chief investment officer at Brigade Capital Management, one of M3-Brigade's backers.

Most Popular