Telecom equipment maker Ericsson divests Russian operation

Credit: REUTERS/Olof Swahnberg

December 15, 2022 — 03:40 am EST

Written by Essi Lehto for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson ERICb.ST said on Thursday it had divested a customer support operation in Russia.

The new owners of the business, that has some 40 employees, come from the management of Ericsson's Russian subsidiary, the company said in a statement.

Ericsson has previously announced it had decided to wind down its Russian businesses that used to employ 400 people.

