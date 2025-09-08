Markets

Telecom Egypt Board Approves Helios Offer For 75% To 80% Stake In Regional Data Hub

September 08, 2025 — 03:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Telecom Egypt SAE (TEEG.L, TEGPY.PK), on Wednesday, said its Board of Directors, in a meeting held on September 3, granted preliminary approval for a binding offer from Helios Investments to acquire a 75% to 80% stake in a subsidiary that will own the Regional Data Hub.

The new subsidiary, jointly owned by the two parties, will focus on data center development in Egypt after the restructuring of Regional Data Hub's assets.

Following the transaction, Helios Investments will hold about 75% to 80% of the unit, while Telecom Egypt will retain a 20% to 25% stake.

The binding offer from Helios Investments values 100% of Regional Data Hub on a debt-free, cash-free basis at $230 million, rising to as much as $260 million.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to final definitive agreements, the restructuring of Regional Data Hub into a Telecom Egypt subsidiary, and the execution of ancillary transaction documentation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.