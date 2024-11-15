Telecom Digital’s New Moves in Connected Transactions

Telecom Digital Holdings Ltd (HK:6033) has released an update.

Telecom Digital Holdings Ltd has entered into a Surrender Agreement to terminate the tenancy of a premise, marking a key development in their ongoing transactions with the Sun Asia Group. This move is part of the company’s connected transactions strategy, involving leasing arrangements with subsidiaries of the Sun Asia Group. The revised annual cap for these transactions has been slightly increased, indicating a steady flow of business activity.

For further insights into HK:6033 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.