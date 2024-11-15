Telecom Digital’s New Moves in Connected Transactions

News & Insights

November 15, 2024

Telecom Digital Holdings Ltd (HK:6033) has released an update.

Telecom Digital Holdings Ltd has entered into a Surrender Agreement to terminate the tenancy of a premise, marking a key development in their ongoing transactions with the Sun Asia Group. This move is part of the company’s connected transactions strategy, involving leasing arrangements with subsidiaries of the Sun Asia Group. The revised annual cap for these transactions has been slightly increased, indicating a steady flow of business activity.

