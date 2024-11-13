Telecom Digital Holdings Plans Key Board Meeting

Telecom Digital Holdings Ltd (HK:6033) has released an update.

Telecom Digital Holdings Ltd is set to hold a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to approve its interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also discuss the potential declaration of a dividend. This announcement could influence investor interest as the company reveals its financial performance and strategic decisions.

For further insights into HK:6033 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.