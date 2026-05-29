Is Telecom Argentina Stet France Telecom (TEO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Telecom Argentina Stet France Telecom (TEO). TEO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for TEO is its P/B ratio of 0.51. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.21. Over the past year, TEO's P/B has been as high as 1.04 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 0.78.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TEO has a P/S ratio of 0.88. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.47.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TEO has a P/CF ratio of 1.66. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 3.30. Over the past year, TEO's P/CF has been as high as 2.78 and as low as 1.46, with a median of 2.19.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Telecom Argentina Stet France Telecom's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TEO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

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Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom S.A. (TEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.