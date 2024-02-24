Telecom Argentina S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (TEO) Price Target Increased by 14.78% to 3.00

The average one-year price target for Telecom Argentina S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:TEO) has been revised to 3.00 / share. This is an increase of 14.78% from the prior estimate of 2.61 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.97 to a high of 3.09 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 61.72% from the latest reported closing price of 7.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telecom Argentina S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEO is 0.16%, an increase of 9.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.47% to 9,335K shares. The put/call ratio of TEO is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redwood Capital Management holds 3,560K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,585K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEO by 42.90% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 2,454K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,444K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEO by 50.10% over the last quarter.

Discerene Group holds 668K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 458K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 30.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEO by 18.89% over the last quarter.

RWC Asset Management LLP holds 372K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Telecom Argentina Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Telecom Argentina S.A. is the major local telephone company for the northern part of Argentina, including the whole of the city of Buenos Aires.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.