Telecom Argentina Reports Strong Net Income Amid Inflation

Telecom Argentina reported a significant net income of P$951,912 million for the first nine months of 2024, primarily driven by favorable exchange rate differences. Despite the challenges of high inflation, the company saw a recovery trend in service revenues during the third quarter, and a notable increase in its mobile and cable TV customer base. Capital expenditures accounted for 13% of consolidated revenues, and net financial debt decreased by 37.6% in real terms.

