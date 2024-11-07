Telecom Argentina Reports Strong Net Income Amid Inflation

Telecom Argentina (TEO) has released an update.
Telecom Argentina reported a significant net income of P$951,912 million for the first nine months of 2024, primarily driven by favorable exchange rate differences. Despite the challenges of high inflation, the company saw a recovery trend in service revenues during the third quarter, and a notable increase in its mobile and cable TV customer base. Capital expenditures accounted for 13% of consolidated revenues, and net financial debt decreased by 37.6% in real terms.
For further insights into TEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.