Telecom Argentina Plans Partial Redemption of Class 1 Notes

Telecom Argentina announced its intention to partially redeem a portion of its Class 1 Notes, amounting to $120 million, on December 20, 2024. The redemption will occur at a price of 102% of the principal amount plus accrued interest. This move reflects the company’s strategic financial management and could impact investor decisions in the telecommunications sector.

