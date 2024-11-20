News & Insights

Telecom Argentina Plans Partial Redemption of Class 1 Notes

November 20, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

Telecom Argentina (TEO) has released an update.

Telecom Argentina announced its intention to partially redeem a portion of its Class 1 Notes, amounting to $120 million, on December 20, 2024. The redemption will occur at a price of 102% of the principal amount plus accrued interest. This move reflects the company’s strategic financial management and could impact investor decisions in the telecommunications sector.

