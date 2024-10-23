News & Insights

Telecom Argentina initiated with a Sell at Goldman Sachs

October 23, 2024 — 04:25 am EDT

Goldman Sachs analyst Vitor Tomita initiated coverage of Telecom Argentina (TEO) with a Sell rating and $7.30 price target which represents 10% downside. Telecom Argentina is an integrated telecom operator with premium positioning in Argentina’s relatively consolidated mobile market and a leading position in fixed broadband, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects the company’s profitability gains to be unlocked only gradually, with the company’s defensive nature also “somewhat limiting” revenue growth upside in a scenario of macro recovery. It also sees lingering risks in fixed broadband competition and Telecom’s debt position.

Stocks mentioned

TCMFF
TEO

