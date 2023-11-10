Telecom Argentina Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TEO

In trading on Friday, shares of Telecom Argentina SA (Symbol: TEO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.46, changing hands as high as $5.70 per share. Telecom Argentina SA shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TEO's low point in its 52 week range is $3.82 per share, with $6.875 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.49.
