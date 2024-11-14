News & Insights

TeleChoice International’s Path to Exiting SGX Watch-list

Telechoice International Limited (SG:T41) has released an update.

TeleChoice International Limited, currently on the Singapore Exchange’s watch-list, is committed to enhancing its financial performance and exploring options to meet the listing requirements for removal. The company promises to keep shareholders informed about significant developments affecting its financial standing.

