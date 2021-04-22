Tele2 Q1 core profit beats forecasts

Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 on Thursday reported quarterly core earnings above market forecasts and proposed an extraordinary dividend of 3 crowns per share.

First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 2.63 billion Swedish crowns ($312.9 million) versus 2.50 billion in the year-earlier quarter and a 2.51 billion mean forecast, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 8.4044 Swedish crowns)

