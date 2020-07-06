Tele2 CEO Nilsson to step down, names replacement

Adds details, background

July 6 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 AB TEL2b.ST said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Anders Nilsson will step down and named Kjell Morten Johnsen as his replacement.

Johnsen, former chief operating officer at VEON VON.AS, will take over the new role as of Sept. 15.

Nilsson became chief executive of Tele2 in 2018 after the company bought cable TV company Com Hem in a $3.2 billion deal. He had been the CEO of Com Hem since 2014.

"It has been six very intense and fantastic years running Com Hem and Tele2," Nilsson said. "I have however now come to the conclusion that it is time for me to take a break and focus on other things in life for a while."

Johnsen, a telecom industry insider for over two decades and a Telenor TEL.OL veteran, became COO of VEON in 2018 when it was going through a period of upheaval.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Niklas Pollard)

