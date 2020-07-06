Tele2 CEO Nilsson to step down, names replacement

US Markets

Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 AB said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Anders Nilsson will step down and named Kjell Morten Johnsen as his replacement.

Johnsen, former chief operating officer at VEON VON.AS, will take over the new role as of Sept. 15.

Nilsson said he planned to "take a break and focus on other things in life for a while".

