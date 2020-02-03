Tele2 AB Q4 Underlying EBITDA Rises; Revenue Down 1% On Organic Basis

(RTTNews) - Tele2 AB (TLTZF.PK, TLTZY.PK) reported fourth-quarter profit from continuing operations of 790 million Swedish kronor compared to a loss of 679 million kronor, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 1.15 kronor compared to a loss of 1.46 kronor. Organic growth was 10 percent in underlying EBITDA excluding IFRS 16, to 2.4 billion Swedish kronor.

Fourth-quarter revenue was 7.3 billion Swedish kronor, a decline by 1 percent compared to last year on an organic basis. End-user service revenue was 5.0 billion kronor, for the quarter.

Looking forward, Tele2 AB reiterated its financial guidance for the mid-term. For 2020, the company updated its guidance for capex excluding spectrum and leases to 2.5 billion Swedish kronor to 3.0 billion kronor.

Tele2's Board proposed an ordinary dividend of 5.50 kronor per share, paid in two tranches, a 25 percent increase from the previous year. In addition, the Board proposed an extraordinary dividend of 3.50 kronor per share.

