Tele2 AB Q3 Underlying EBITDAaL Up 3% Organically, End-user Service Revenue Up 3%

(RTTNews) - Tele2 AB (TLTZF.PK, TLTZY.PK) reported that its third quarter profit from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the parent company increased to 1.06 billion Swedish kronor from 1.00 billion kronor, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 1.53 kronor compared to 1.44 kronor. Underlying EBITDAaL was 2.8 billion kronor, up 3% organically driven by end-user service revenue growth and cost savings related to the Business Transformation Program, which were partly offset by inflationary pressures.

Third quarter revenue was 7.25 billion Swedish kronor compared to 7.08 billion kronor, prior year. End-user service revenue was 5.4 billion kronor, increased by 3% organically due to strong performance in the Baltics and Sweden B2B.

Looking forward, the company reiterated its financial guidance for full year 2023.

