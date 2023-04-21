Tele2 AB Q1 Underlying EBITDAaL Flat Organically; Reiterates Guidance

(RTTNews) - Tele2 AB (TLTZF.PK, TLTZY.PK) reported that its first-quarter underlying EBITDAaL of 2.5 billion Swedish kronor remained unchanged organically compared to a year ago as end-user service revenue growth and cost savings related to the Business Transformation Program were offset by inflation pressures.

First quarter net profit from total operations was 0.8 billion Swedish kronor compared to 2.5 billion kronor, last year. Earnings per share was 1.22 kronor compared to 3.57 kronor. The company said the decline is mainly related to the capital gain of 1.6 billion Swedish kronor from the T-Mobile Netherlands divestment in the first quarter of last year.

End-user service revenue of 5.1 billion Swedish kronor, increased by 4% organically compared to last year due to strong performance in the Baltics and Sweden B2B. Total revenue of 7.0 billion Swedish kronor increased by 3% organically compared to last year.

The company reiterated its full-year 2023 and mid-term financial guidance.

The Board of Tele2 proposed an ordinary dividend of 6.80 kronor per A and B shares to be decided by the 2023 Annual General Meeting on 15 May, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.