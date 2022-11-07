Markets

Tele2: Administrative Court Rejects Part Of Claim For Deduction Of Exchange Loss

November 07, 2022 — 02:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Tele2 AB (TLTZF.PK, TLTZY.PK) said the Administrative Court has ruled to reject part of the company's claim for a deduction of an exchange loss related to a conversion of a shareholder loan in connection to the establishment of a previous joint venture in Kazakhstan. The tax claim now amounts to 355 million Swedish kronor out of the initial tax claim of 558 million Swedish kronor.

Tele2 said it will appeal the Court ruling. A decision on whether to make a provision for the tax claim will be made in connection to the fourth quarter report, the company noted.

