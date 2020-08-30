Telco SoftBank shares fall 3% as parent slashes stake

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Shares in wireless carrier SoftBank Corp 9434.T fell 3% in early trading on Monday after parent SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said it would sell up to 22% of the telco's shares, slashing its exposure to the carrier to 40%.

SoftBank Group's shares were up almost 5% as a series of massive asset sales and share buybacks continue to fuel its climb from March lows.

SoftBank Group "is manifesting a very disciplined approach to managing its balance sheet (in a welcome change) but does not bode so well for (SoftBank Corp's) shareholders," Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a note.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.