Telco SoftBank 'pleased' 5G network given 'clean' status by U.S. govt

Sam Nussey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Japanese wireless carrier SoftBank Corp 9434.T said on Thursday it was "pleased" its 5G network had been given "clean" status by the U.S. government as part of the U.S. effort to exclude Chinese vendors from next-generation networks.

SoftBank, domestic peers and other telcos around the world have received the designation, which the United States characterises as aimed at protecting sensitive information "from aggressive intrusions by malign actors, such as the Chinese Communist Party".

